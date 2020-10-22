Climb Channel Solutions Wins US #CyberFit Partner of the Year in Global Acronis Partner Awards 2020

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, announced today the company has won US #CyberFit Partner of the Year at the Global Acronis Partner Awards 2020, presented last night at the annual Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 , taking place October 19-21, 2020.



The three-day event , which is being conducted in an all-virtual format this year, features breakthrough innovations, strategic partnerships, and actionable insights from thought leaders in the rapidly growing field of cyber protection.

These were the third partner awards presented by Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection . Acronis works with top distributors, service providers, value-added resellers, and OEM companies from around the world. With more than 50,000 partners and technology alliances, Acronis wants to continually celebrate its partners' achievements to let them to know how much they are appreciated.

"On behalf of Acronis, I'd like to thank Climb for their outstanding work and contribution to Acronis's success on the global market," said Steven McChesney, Chief Marketing Officer at Acronis. "Climb plays a pivotal role in driving our growth, helping millions of users protect their data, applications, and systems with our innovative cyber protection solutions."

Global Acronis #CyberFit Partner Awards were presented in two groups of awards including overall #CyberFit Partner Awards and the Regional Partner Awards. The #CyberFit Partner Awards include #CyberFit Innovation, #CyberFit Loyalty, #CyberFit Exceptional Marketing Recognition, #CyberFit Cloud Distributor, #CyberFit Service Provider, #CyberFit Distributor, #CyberFit Cloud Transformation, and #CyberFit Cyber Platform Partner. The Regional Partner Awards were presented to those partners in specific regions and countries that have excelled in working with Acronis.

"Climb would like to thank Acronis for the honour and recognition of US #CyberFit Partner of the Year," added Dale Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Climb Channel Solutions. "We know the channel can be difficult to navigate, however, the benefits of Acronis solutions simplify the process. We are thrilled to have had a hand in any part of Acronis' success."

For a full list of Global Acronis #CyberFit Partner Awards 2020 winners, please visit the Acronis website .

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antimalware , backup , disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

Acronis Global Cyber Summit

The Acronis Global Cyber Summit is designed to encourage a new era in protecting critical digital assets and systems, making it the ideal event for any partner. The Summit 2020 features presentations from a host of experts, including Sir Julian King, the Former European Commissioner for the EU Security Union who was an instrumental leader in the drafting of European cybersecurity standards; Rene Bonvanie, CMO Emeritus of Palo Alto Networks; and Robyn Westervelt, Research Director at IDC's Security & Trust group.