LGI Homes Announces New Townhome Community Near Katy

Windsor Estates offers an enclave of affordable homes in a commuter-friendly location priced from the $170s

/EIN News/ -- BROOKSHIRE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that Windsor Estates, a new community in the Houston market, is now open for sales. Located west of Katy near I-10, Windsor Estates offers new construction townhomes priced from the $170s.



“Windsor Estates is in an incredible location with easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway,” said Brian Batten, president of LGI Homes’ Houston division. “This is a rare opportunity for buyers looking for affordable new construction in this area, where they are just a short drive from the major employers and attractions of Houston’s west side.”

Each of the 28 townhomes at Windsor Estates offers approximately 1,800 square feet and includes three or four bedrooms. The move-in ready homes feature attached two-car garages, privately fenced back yards, and the full suite of enhancements included in LGI’s CompleteHome™ package. Buyers will enjoy modern kitchens with granite countertops, Whirlpool® appliances and high-grade cabinets, as well as energy-saving attributes such as ENERGY STAR lighting, programmable thermostats and double-pane Low-E vinyl windows. Additionally, each home at Windsor Estates is backed by a 10-year structural warranty.

Situated north of I-10 West in Brookshire, Windsor Estates places homeowners minutes from a huge selection of amenities. The commuter-friendly location provides easy access to some of Houston’s major employers, including bp North America, Houston Methodist Hospital and Katy ISD. For outdoor fun, homeowners will find Mary Jo Peckham Park, George Bush Park and Dewberry Farms offer activities for all ages near Windsor Estates. For top-rated attractions, residents can visit Katy Mills shopping mall, Bass Pro Shops or Typhoon Texas within minutes from home.

Quick move-in opportunities and attractive financing options are available to qualified buyers. For additional information on the new homes for sale at Windsor Estates, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 852-2473 ext. 313 or visit LGIHomes.com.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

Source: LGI Homes, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c468848-7230-4a41-9604-60f34bd00dab