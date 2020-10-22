Friendable Completes ‘Go Live’ Streaming Feature of Fan Pass App, Allowing Direct Access from Smartphones or Mobile Devices

/EIN News/ -- iOS and Android versions now live as new artist registrations continue to surge



CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications, is pleased to announce today it has successfully completed beta testing of both the iOS and Android versions of its Fan Pass live streaming feature, allowing artists to engage with fans and perform live without having an elaborate setup or software to configure. The Company aims for the simplicity of an Instagram Live feature, with robust artist focus and community features.

“As we continue to nurture our artists and the Fan Pass community, we are pleased to have successfully completed our live streaming feature, which allows artists to broadcast directly from their smartphones or mobile devices. This is a milestone we expect will elevate our brand, while at the same time serving as a catalyst for all artists to start actively engaging fans via this new feature,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“While some artists have the ability to navigate production limitations or set up more elaborate equipment configurations in general, our platform can now seamlessly provide this ‘go live’ capability at any time, right from the phone, for any type of live entertainment or communication with fans. We believe this combination of live functionality and new revenue opportunities will enable the Company to exponentially scale its artists and fan community as we remain focused on doing the same thing for our shareholders – building long-term value,” Rositano concluded.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com