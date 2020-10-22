OpsRamp Aims to Increase AIOps Adoption in Europe with New UK Channel Partnerships

The IT operations management company is seizing the opportunity to support underserved European enterprises that require AI-based visibility into the performance of cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, management, and automation, today announced the addition of three new IT partners in the UK, expanding the company’s presence in a market (Europe) that has been underserved by AIOps vendors. The news follows the completion of a record-breaking Q3 for OpsRamp during which it signed multiple large deals in the U.S. and EMEA despite the global pandemic.



OpsRamp’s new UK-based partners are:

Kedron UK , which works with some of the UK’s largest enterprises, government and service provider organisations as a trusted advisor in security, IT operations and service management.

, which works with some of the UK’s largest enterprises, government and service provider organisations as a trusted advisor in security, IT operations and service management. Tactile Technology , which sells virtualized infrastructure technology to customers across higher education, tech, research, manufacturing and financial services and delivers managed services to SMBs.

, which sells virtualized infrastructure technology to customers across higher education, tech, research, manufacturing and financial services and delivers managed services to SMBs. Maple Networks , a next generation IT services provider delivering data, security and cloud solutions that drive real value for customers in sectors including local government, healthcare, legal and financial services.



These IT advisory and implementation firms will resell and/or use OpsRamp to manage client environments, meeting the growing need to efficiently monitor, manage and optimize complex hybrid IT infrastructure and support digital business initiatives. OpsRamp’s modern IT operations management (ITOM) is powered by artificial intelligence, advancing the demand for intelligent automation.

A recent Wipro survey of 300 business leaders across the U.S. and UK found that 98% of those surveyed believe that being an Intelligent Enterprise, characterized by AI enablement, yields benefits to organizations from customer experience to increased organizational agility, yet only 17% are leveraging AI across their enterprise. OpsRamp is helping bridge this gap by providing intelligent automation through AIOps .

“We’re excited about our strategic partnership with OpsRamp, as the solution is the missing piece in our portfolio and allows us to respond to the challenges we are seeing in the market, which include too much data, too few people and complex hybrid infrastructures. The team at OpsRamp have been exceptional in enabling our team and we are already working on a number of successful projects,” says Roland Stigwood, Managing Director at Kedron.

“We believe OpsRamp will help customers understand the status and health of their infrastructure, map infrastructure to business services, automate as much as possible and be notified of issues when they arise,” says Lee Cassidy, CEO of Tactile Technologies. “We like to say the future of IT operations is to predict, prevent and prevail.”

“There is significant, pent-up demand among our clients and European enterprises in general for solutions that provide real-time AI-based management and monitoring of cloud and on-premises infrastructure,” says Dave Foster, Director at Maple Networks. “OpsRamp has gone further than any other AIOps vendor in terms of developing its capabilities. We are excited to be working with them to support our clients in extracting additional value from their existing systems and digital assets.”

“For OpsRamp this is all about aggressively moving where our competitors are not in order to support the AIOps needs of European enterprises,” says George Bonser, VP of Sales, EMEA at OpsRamp. “With Kedron, Tactile and Maple Networks we have found partners that thoroughly appreciate the IT challenges of local businesses and have formed relationships with many of the region’s IT leaders. We have hit the ground running with all three companies and anticipate significant traction in a short amount of time.”

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com .

Learn about OpsRamp partners and our partner program.

and our partner program. Visit the OpsRamp Newsroom for all media coverage and press releases.

Visit the OpsRamp Blog.

OpsRamp on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OpsRamp

OpsRamp on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/opsramp



Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com