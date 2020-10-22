Third Annual Beauty Seminar Goes Global: Estonian Beautician Association (EBA) Opens “I Am Beautiful” to the World
EBA Opens Virtual "I Am Beautiful" Seminar to the World. The world of Beauty will survive beyond 2021 by adapting and leveraging networks.TALLINN, ESTONIA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contacts:
Europe: Piret Kesküla or Katrin Saarloo at media@beautyseminar.eu
U.S.: Cristal Balk at customers@unstoppablemarketingsolutions.com
The world of Beauty will survive beyond 2021. Businesses are adapting under current pandemic conditions. At the “I Am Beautiful” seminar, beauty industry experts are coming together online to share the latest trends and procedures. Twenty-five speakers will share how to successfully grow your business, expand into virtual platforms, and leverage local and global networks from October 23-24, 2020.
***
The third annual I AM BEAUTIFUL seminar hosted by the Estonian Beautician Association will reach a global audience from October 23-24, 2020. Ticket holders have access to seminar recordings for 2 weeks.
The seminar is presented as a collaboration between the Estonian Beautician Association and the international organization, World Women Conference and Awards (www.worldwomenconference.com), which was founded by Ragne Sinikas.
I AM BEAUTIFUL aims to include customers as well as professionals in learning about innovative news, procedures, and practices in the beauty industry.
Beauty, health and innovation topics to be presented by 25 international speakers include:
* Upper Lip Surgery – What Are the Golden Proportions and Where Does the Border Run? by Dr. Tiia Tamme (Estonia)
* Body Image As We Age -Empowering from Within, Our Inner and Outer Beauty by Sheryl Puterman (Israel).
* Breast Reduction and Enlargement Surgeries by Dr. Siim Simmo (Estonia).
* Targeted Use of Disinfectants and Sterilization Products by Ljudmila Linnik (Estonia).
* Explosive Growth – Taking your Business to the Next Level & Beyond by Jeff Hoffman (USA). * Storytelling – How to Talk About Yourself Memorably by Ivo Kallasmaa (Estonia).
The BONUS Session with Rosey Ibarra will present ways businesses are responding in this rapidly changing world. A 28-year veteran of the salon industry, celebrity stylist, multiple salon owner, and owner of Rosey Ibarra Co., she guides and reaches out to salon owners and stylists to “level up” from business status quo to “find their own suite spot of salon owner success.” Ibarra advises, “There are many creative ways to communicate and strengthen your professional client relationships.”
The 2-day seminar will be held in Estonian and English; subtitles will be provided. Ticketholders may access the lecture recordings for 2 weeks.
For more details on the event, visit: https://beautyseminar.eu.
Register at
In Europe: https://beautyseminar.eu
In the U.S.: https://bit.ly/3beautyseminar
For Media: Please register by sending an email to media@beautyseminar.eu
World Women Conference and Awards (WWCA) celebrates innovative and extraordinary women, and raises a global women community that is an active force in the social, economic, and cultural development of nations. Founded by Ragne Sinikas, our mission is to reposition women for high performance, improved leadership, and strong participation in the economic and social development of society. WWCA is a nonprofit organization registered in Mexico.
The Estonian Beautician Association (EBA) is a nonprofit organization registered in Estonia. EBA unites beauticians, organises many different seminars for professionals and customers helping to raise and keep the level of quality in this field while also supporting self growth. Estonian Beautician Association was established in 1998 in Estonia and today is led by two wonderful ladies, Piret Kesküla and Katrin Saarloo.
Katrin Saarloo
The Estonian Beautician Association (EBA)
+372 5615 6855
media@beautyseminar.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook