Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Companies,Investing In Targeted & Combination Therapy For Effective Treatment

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market share are investing in targeted and combination therapy, which has proven to be more effective and less toxic than the traditional treatment options. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances that block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of these therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Combination therapy uses a treatment method in which a patient is given two or more drugs (or other therapeutic agents) for a single disease.

In February 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the combination of a mAb trastuzumab with hyaluronidase-oysk for SC administration in HER2-positive early breast cancer, wherein hyaluronidase is an enzyme that helps the body to use trastuzumab. In 2020, The American Society of Clinical Oncology published the success of combination therapy of a targeted monoclonal antibody atezolizumab with chemotherapy with improved progression-free survival in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. It resulted in the progression-free survival of 7.2 months for patients receiving the combination therapy, compared with 5.5 months for those who received placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy). Promising results with targeted therapies and combination therapies are expected to raise the focus on these therapies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market share is expected to decline from $13.57 billion in 2019 to $12.60 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.10%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market share is then expected to recover and reach $16.45 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.29%.

Rising breast cancer incidences are expected to drive the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market’s growth. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. As of January 2020, there were more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the US. This includes women currently being treated and women who have completed the treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 627,000 people died of breast cancer in 2018, which is about 15% of all women cancer deaths. Thus, the rising prevalence of breast cancer globally is expected to boost the growth of the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

