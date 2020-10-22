Turkish Olive Oil Wonders - OliveOilsLand®
OliveOilsLand® is one of the great name in Olive Oil Exporters. The greater part of the olive oil production lines purchases mass olive oil. Yet, the distinctions in the quality are conspicuous in a few phases.
Turkish Olive Oil is a fundamental piece of The Mediterranean eating regimen which is extremely gainful for delectable and progressively agreeable eating. Being the main vegetable oil that can be expended for what it's worth - crisply squeezed from the or
From the magnificent mountains to the mesmerizing coastlines of the Turkish peninsula, the famed olive trees grow abundantly. Around 600 BCE, people in that place started processing olive oil for their daily use. With its long history, olive oil is considered as one of the symbols of Turkish culture. Not surprisingly, it is safe to say that olive oil is a mainstay of the amazing cuisine of Turkey.
Turkish Olive Oil can be derived from the olive tree crop of the family Oleaceae which is native to Mediterranean countries like Turkey. Olive trees thrive on a subtropical climate, with warm and dry summers to mild and rainy winters. We are now describing the perfect climate of Turkey. So out of this sprouted the best olive produce in the world. It is a no-contest claim for the Turkish people who were already enjoying their olive oil while some civilizations in other parts of the world do not even exist!
Before the Common Era, Turkish Olive Oil has been used as medicine, oil lamp fuel, spiritual rituals, soap composition, birth control ingredient, and skin ointment. Today, Turkish Olive Oil has been making wonders for many people around the globe.
Health
Turkish Olive Oil is well known for its health and nutritional benefits. It is composed of healthy fats that are high heat resistant making it advisable for cooking. The main component of olive oil is oleic acid which is categorized as a monounsaturated omega-9 acid. It has been proven by numerous studies that it is an antioxidant which greatly helps in the reduction of body inflammations. A single spoon of Turkish Olive Oil – one of the World’s Best Olive Oil Brand contains 21% fat, 10% Vitamin E, and 10% Vitamin K of our body’s daily requirement. It is no surprise that it is one of the most natural home remedies and cures used for several centuries. Here is a rundown of a few from many of its health benefits.
Prevent Neurological Related Illnesses
Studies reveal that elderly people who are prone to stroke but have olive oil in their diet regularly are less likely to experience a stroke. Consuming Turkish Olive Oil-World’s Best Olive Oil Brand also has the potential in preventing Alzheimer’s disease. This is because it has already been associated with lowering the possibility of having dementia. Turkish Olive Oil works by hindering the chances of having memory loss or decreased learning capacity. It decreases the development of amyloid-beta plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain which are indicators of Alzheimer's disease.
Turkish Olive Oil Protects the Heart
This type of olive oil can help with heart diseases. Also, it has anti-atherogenic and anti-thrombotic properties. Turkish Olive Oil can also lower blood pressure.
It Has Many “Anti” Properties
Polyphenols that make up Turkish Olive Oils have anti-inflammatory properties that may reduce pain, antiviral, antimicrobial. As an antimicrobial agent, it is known to inhibit or kill the bacteria in the stomach that cause ulcers or cancer of the stomach.
Turkish Olive Oil Have the Potential to Protect You from Cancer
It has anti-cancer properties and anti-mutagenic properties that may prevent cancer. Its antioxidants such as β-carotene, tocopherols, squalene, lutein, hydrophilic phenols, and lipophilic can also prevent cell damage.
Olive Oil Prevents Obesity and Weight Gain
Turkish Olive Oil is a good substitute for processed oils that can cause unhealthy weight gain. It also makes people fuller and suppresses their cravings. Moreover, studies show that blood sugar levels have decreased after taking extra virgin Turkish Olive Oil thus, it is found to be able to decrease the chance of having Type 2 diabetes due to its hypoglycemic characteristics.
Beauty- Skin Care
Turkish Olive Oil-World’s Best Olive Oil Brand has one of the finest ingredients for skincare. It has many properties that were tested and found useful in hydrating and moisturizing the skin including dry and cracked lips. There is no need to buy those expensive oils and moisturizers in the market when you could easily take hold of this great product as a simple but effective remedy for people with dry skin. It can also unclog pores as it removes blackheads and whiteheads. Turkish Olive Oil was proven to reduce itching and soothe the inflamed skin of people, both children and adults suffering from eczema. Additionally, it can be used to reduce stretch marks. It is a natural remedy that can be used by any skin type.
Hair Care
Turkish Olive Oil can add luster and gloss to hair as it untangles it by reducing hair friction. This type of oil protects the hair from any unwanted damage. It works by preventing too much water from penetrating the hair which can cause it to break. Instead, it allows vital nutrients to remain in the hair. It is also used to prevent hair loss and remove dandruff.
Food
It is no wonder that olive oil is generously used in cooking whether in simple meals shared by families and friends or the feasts prepared for big social occasions. Just try one of the Turkish cold vegetable dishes with olive oil and you will understand why Turkish Olive Oil is one of the best in the world.
If you are in the search of pure Turkish olive oil then you have come to the right place. OliveOilsLand is the largest producer and exporter of Turkish olive oil in Izmir city, Turkey and exports olive oil across different countries across the world. The company has a state of the art Turkish olive old producing facility which boasts of a completely automatic and high standard production process in order ensure top-quality olive oil production. The company is the first-ever inventor of the concept of ‘Bag In Box’ in which olive oil is produced and packed in a 5, 10 or 20 liters bag in box packaging and exported all over the world.
Production Process
The Turkish olive oil produced by OliveOilsLand goes through a series of production process before they are ready for export. The cold-pressing technique is used in the production process in order to ensure adherence to the standards of food safety. Complete care is taken so that the stainless steel containers do not come in contact with air and the olive oil maintains its natural taste and aroma when it is served right to your plate. The olives are picked by hand in order to maintain its virginity and purity. Proper care is taken so that there remain no branches or pieces of leaves in the olives. The critical steps involved in the production process of Turkish olive oil are mentioned below:
1. Picking And Washing Of Olive Leaves And Twigs
2. Crushing & Grinding
3. Malaxator Process
4. Decanter
5. Traditional System Stone Crusher
6. Storage Tanks And Filtration
The Finest Turkish Olive Oil Product Range by OliveOilsLand
• Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO): Extra Virgin Turkish Olive Oil is the symbol of health and beauty. This olive oil is made from the finest olive and thus it symbolizes purity and originality. The olives are crushed and the juices are extracted from it with utmost care so that it maintains its originality. Extra virgin olive oil is produced from the water of the selected olives which have been handpicked in order to maintain its quality. This cooking oil is the purest form of olive oil and it contains no chemicals or industrial refining. Moreover, it also has an acidity level of 0.8 which makes it one of the top-grade olive oil.
• Virgin Olive Oil (VOO): Virgin Olive Oil is the perfect choice for healthy living as it contains less saturated fat and has a touch of fig leaves which gives it a smooth sweet taste which you will just love. VOO is produced in strict accordance with organic manufacturing standards and the best variety of olive oil is used in the production process. Production and packaging are done using traditional system and this Turkish olive oil contains an acidity level of more than 0.8% which makes it ideal for your meals.
• Organic Olive Oil: Organic olive oil is produced using completely traditional methods from Aegean Olives which are organic certified and are produced without any pesticides or chemical fertilizers. It is completely pure and there is no kind of alteration or mixing done in the production process. Organic olive oil is kept in a glass bottle in order to protect it from light and it reaches directly to the consumer in its purest form.
• Pomace Olive Oil: Pomace olive oil is the best for your cooking needs and thus it is also known as the king of the cooking olive oil. It is extremely good in quality and thus ultimate choice of the food industry across the world. It adds a wonderful flavor in the food and contains a lot of oleic acids. It also contains antioxidants and other essential bioactive compounds which has tremendous health benefits. Pomace olive oil is widely used in cooking due to its natural flavor and all sort of vital health benefits.
• Pure Olive Oil: Nothing can be better than pure olive oil which symbolizes purity and quality. It is also known as the king of the olive oil and made up of a mixture of refined olive oil and extra virgin olive oil. It is free from any kind of additives and has a fresh and light flavor which you will definitely love. It has a maximum acidity level of 1.5% and produced from the best quality Turkish Olives which signifies health and beauty. It is also known as Riviera in the Turkish market and can be used as an indispensable part of your meals or salads.
• Flavored Infused Olive Oil: This is a kind of flavored Turkish olive oil which can be best used in fresh green salads or pasta toss. It can be also taken with red meat, white meat, seafood, and vegetables. This is prepared by a special process where all the organic natural flavors are blended with medium intensity extra virgin olive oils in order to get the best results. Natural flavor is also added for better taste and aroma.
• Refined Olive Oil: As the name suggests it is totally refined olive oil without any additives or any change in its natural structure. It has a maximum acidity level of 0.3% and extremely light and odorless in nature which makes it perfect for using in fries.
• Turkish Table Olives: Turkish table olives from the house of OliveOilsLand are perhaps the best you can get. These olives are grown in Izmir in the finest table olives production center and are delivered to the customers maintaining quality of highest standards. The olives are free from any kind of preservatives or additives which makes it completely natural and healthy to consume. Fermentation is done with the help of plain salt and water and no chemical are involved in the entire process.
The Benefits of Using Turkish Olive Oil
• Olive oil contains healthy monounsaturated fats.
• Turkish olive oil contains a lot of antioxidants
• Olive oil prevent strokes
• Olive oil is extremely beneficial for heart disease
• It has anti-inflammatory properties
• Olive oil prevents obesity and weight gain
• Beneficial for Alzheimer's Disease
• It reduces type 2 diabetes
• Olive Oil contains anti-cancer properties
• Olive oil contains anti-bacterial properties
Thus to conclude we can say that olive oil is extremely beneficial for our health and well-being and OliveOilsLand produces and exports the best quality olive oil across different countries in the world. So what are you waiting for? Get in touch with them and procure the best olive oil which you have been looking for so long.
Ertugrul Evliyaoğlu
Umay Zeytinyagi Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi
+90 539 928 49 71
export@oliveoilsland.com
OliveOilsLand® - Turkish Olive Oil