Oncology Drugs Market Share [2020-2027]; To Soar At a CAGR Of 7.6%

The global cancer drugs market generated $97.40 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $176.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The oncology/cancer drugs market generated $97.40 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $176.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. Surge in incidence of cancer across the globe and considerable rise in expenditure on healthcare services by governments facilitate the growth in the global oncology drugs market . However, fatal effects related to cancer drugs usage hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download detailed COVID-19 impact analysis sample:Based on drug class type, the targeted therapy and chemotherapy segments together accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain dominance in the cancer drugs industry throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the immunotherapy segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to higher rates of survival and remission related to their use.Based on indication, the lung cancer segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to considerable surge in prevalence across the world. On the other hand, the kidney, breast, and prostate cancer segments together contributed to two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is owing to huge base of population and advanced healthcare infrastructure. North America and Europe together accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain their dominance by 2025, owing to rise in awareness regarding advanced therapies, growth in sedentary lifestyle, and ease in accessibility to premiere chemotherapy treatments. Leading market players discussed in the research are Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Sanofi. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 20173.3. Top player positioning, 20173.4. Porters five forces analysis3.5. Clinical trials3.6. Patent analysis (2015-2018)3.6.1. Patent analysis, world3.6.2. Patent analysis, by year3.7. Market dynamics3.7.1. Drivers3.7.1.1. Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe3.7.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population3.7.1.3. Increase in government expenditures on healthcare3.7.2. Restraints3.7.2.1. Adverse effects associated with the use of cancer drugs3.7.3. Opportunities3.7.3.1. Untapped emerging economies3.7.3.2. Increase in number of pipeline drugs3.7.4. Impact AnalysesCHAPTER 4: ONCOLOGY/ CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Chemotherapy4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Targeted Therapy4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Hormonal Therapy4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by countryCHAPTER 5: ONCOLOGY/ CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Lung Cancer5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market share analysis, by country5.3. Stomach Cancer5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.4. Colorectal Cancer5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.2. Market share analysis, by country5.5. Breast Cancer5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.2. Market share analysis, by country5.6. Prostate Cancer5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.2. Market share analysis, by country5.7. Liver Cancer5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.7.2. Market share analysis, by country5.8. Esophagus Cancer5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.8.2. Market share analysis, by country5.9. Cervical Cancer5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.9.2. Market share analysis, by country5.10. Kidney Cancer5.10.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.10.2. Market share analysis, by country5.11. Bladder Cancer5.11.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.11.2. Market share analysis, by country5.12. Other Cancers5.12.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.12.2. Market share analysis, by country