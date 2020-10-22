OTA Transmission Platform Market Statistics 2020: Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis by 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

An increase in demand for better picture quality and a surge in need for enhanced channel presentation drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global OTA transmission platform market was estimated at $92.50 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $121.54 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019–2026. Rise in demand for better picture quality and wireless transmission platforms, and increase in need for enhanced channel presentation fuel the growth of the global OTA transmission platform market. On the other hand, dearth of sufficient OTA infrastructure impedes the growth to some extent. However, advent of ATSC 3.0 standards, and surge in R&D spending and IT investment in broadcasting industry are expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the industry.Access Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ota-transmission-platform-market-A05954 The platform segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global OTA transmission platform market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. This is due to increase in penetration of smartphones and rise in trend of online streaming devices across the world. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from2019 to 2026. The fact that OTA transmission services help users in installing OTA platforms and post installation maintenance & support for the same has boosted the growth of the segment.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6319 The radio segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global OTA transmission platform market. Simultaneously, the mobile segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the estimated period. Increasing need to access services, such as Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) or Wireless Access Protocol (WAP), distribute system updates, and configure data updates in SIM cards is fueling the demand for OTA transmission among telecommunication third parties as well as mobile operators which, in turn, has driven the segment growth.North America generated more than two-fifths of the global OTA transmission platform market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail till 2026. This is due to presence of major market players and on-going developments in OTA transmission platforms in this province. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in agreement and partnership among telecom operators to build wireless network architecture in this region.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6319 Frontrunners in the industry-• Channel Master• TiVo Corporation• SK Telecom Co. Ltd.• GatesAir Inc.• Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.• Gemalto NV• AirTV L.L.C• Harmonic Inc.• One Media 3.0 LLC• LG Electronics Inc.

