51% of Southeast Asian marketers find that nurtured leads are more ready to buy – new ClickInsights research
SINGAPORE, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report by APAC research firm ClickInsights said at least 1 in 2 marketers in Southeast Asia find nurtured leads “more likely to convert”, indicating that nurtured leads are not just more prepared to speak with sales–they are also ready to buy.
Lead Nurturing: The Southeast Asia Perspective report, produced by ClickInsights in partnership with Marketo, an Adobe company, is based on a survey of more than 800 marketers in Southeast Asia. Respondents are from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, representing the majority of the region’s population.
The results aim to provide readers with an overview of regional trends from three perspectives:
1. What a lead nurturing programme is.
2. What activities form a lead nurturing programme and how to get started.
3. Which lead nurturing strategies and tactics work best?
This research finds that lead nurturing is mature in the SEA region. 72% of surveyed marketers indicate that their programme has been running for at least 2 years. More than 4 in 5 work on their lead nurturing programme at least a day a week.
SEA marketers were particularly enthusiastic about the tangible outcomes of their lead nurturing programmes on prospective customers: 60% received faster engagement from prospects and 58% received more engagement.
Some of the challenges that SEA marketers face with lead nurturing programmes are frequency of communication (60%), producing enough content (57%) and understanding where the prospects are in the buying cycle (55%).
However, marketers in SEA were overall positive with 80% planning to maintain or grow their lead nurturing programmes in the coming year.
ClickInsights Founder, Jefrey Gomez, said, “Nearly all (92%) of respondents indicated that they use marketing automation to drive their lead generation programme and 72% indicated they were able to prove a positive ROI for lead nurturing. When scaling a business and collecting more leads over time, it’s beneficial to utilise marketing automation for your lead nurturing to make sure you’re touching your audience at every step of the buying journey to maximise conversions and ROI.”
“I am passionate about personalisation and taking the customer-first approach. Many of our customers have successfully delivered tailored lead nurture experiences that have subsequently moved the needle for their businesses. Lead Nurture is a proven way to build engagement and credibility, at scale, with your target audience,” said Nicholas Kontopoulos, Head of Adobe DX Commercial APAC Marketing. “At Marketo Engage we have been evangelising Lead Nurture for a while now. Just earlier this year, we were named a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management report where our platform was awarded for having the highest ability to execute and being furthest to the right for completeness of vision.”
Download the report here: http://bit.ly/ClickInsights_LeadNurturing
About ClickInsights
ClickInsights helps marketers and business leaders in the APAC region stay up-to-date by providing them with data, information and insights on the ever-changing digital marketing and ecommerce landscapes.
Our data is sourced from regular consumer surveys conducted in partnership with top-tier B2B marketing companies who share our passion for discovering new, online behaviours. Survey responses are analysed to discover new information about regional adoption of digital technology. Insights derived from our analysis are then presented to our readers through reports with illuminating data visualisations and detailed commentary.
As we only use recent, bespoke data and in-house analysis, our observations about consumers and marketing in Asia-Pacific are timely, relevant and not available elsewhere.
So, whether you’re a marketer, a manager, business owner, tech vendor or a c-suite executive, you can visit www.clickinsights.asia, download ClickInsights research and get a fresh look at what’s happening in digital in APAC today.
About Marketo
Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud offers the solution of choice for lead management and B2B marketing professionals seeking to transform customer experiences by engaging across every stage of complex buying journeys. Natively supporting both lead and account-based marketing strategies, Marketo Engage brings together marketing and sales in a comprehensive solution designed to orchestrate personalised experiences, optimise content, and measure business impact across every channel, from consideration to conversion and beyond. To learn more about Marketo Engage, the vast community of passionate marketers in the Marketing Nation, and Marketo’s robust partner ecosystem, visit www.marketo.com.
