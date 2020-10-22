Trip.com Group’s “LIVE for Trip” month-long campaign to further boost travel recovery

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10 October to 11 November 2020, leading online travel services provider Trip.com Group is launching “LIVE for Trip” as a part of its “Travel On” initiative to bolster the recovery of the global travel industry and coincide with the company’s 21st anniversary.

The LIVE for Trip series will feature livestreaming events from leading industry representatives and KOLs who will host travel product shows and offer over 150 million USD in travel discounts and giveaways on exciting new travel products.

Every day from 10 October to 11 November, Trip.com Group platforms will host livestreams focused on different travel products and destinations. Trip.com Group regular BOSS live and Trip.com LIVE broadcasts will be joined by airline, hotel, vacation, destination and store exploration programs that showcase the newest travel packages and products on offer. Over 2,500 products tailored for the post-COVID traveler will be shared with customers, featuring over 100 hotel and airline brands, including Inter Continental, Accor, Hyatt, Shimao, Shangri-La and more.

LIVE for Trip will launch over 150 million USD in discounts for customers and funds for industry partners, helping to build on the hundreds of millions of dollars in financial assistance already invested into the industry by Trip.com Group as part of the Travel On initiative.

On 28 October, Trip.com Group platforms will host a marathon livestream broadcast with a primetime BOSS live show in Chengdu, China, a key event marking the 21st anniversary of Trip.com Group. The following day, 29 October, Trip.com Group is holding its Global Partner Summit in Chengdu, a platform to connect our industry partners, share the latest on the industry and promote the revitalization of travel.

On 29 October, Trip.com LIVE shows featuring top tourism KOLs and industry representatives will be hosted in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, boosting local markets. Regional travelers will have the choice of incredible pre-sales products that come with flexibooking options and health and safety guarantees, giving customers the confidence they need to travel on.

“Cherished memories of our previous trips have given us strength throughout this difficult time, and now, as travel is on track for recovery, we’re working with our partners to give users the confidence, inspiration and freedom to travel on,” said Trip.com Group’s co-founder and executive chairman James Liang.

“Travel is such an important force for good. It’s what brings us together, and breaks down barriers between us, and what the world needs most right now is the freedom to travel on safely,” said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. “With innovation and industry unity there are amazing deals and exciting new products on offer, that moment is now. There’s never been a better time to start planning that next trip, and to travel on.”

Throughout this year Trip.com Group has employed innovative solutions to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19 and push forward the travel recovery. The Travel On: LIVE for Trip campaign embodies a pioneering celebratory spirit and utilizes innovative livestreaming channels to share thousands of new products tailored for today’s travelers.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

