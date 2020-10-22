HuntPost.com launches new eMarketplace Mobile App for shoppers
“Our HuntPost marketplace merchants can now reach a much larger global audience that will increase their brand exposure and boost their online sales.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HuntPost.com, Inc. the leading social network and online eMarketplace for hunting, fishing and camping enthusiast around the world, today announced the launch of its new multi-vendor marketplace app for iOS and Android mobile devices. This addition to HuntPost's technology suite continues to illustrate the company's intentions to build the most advanced global Social eMarketplace for the massive audience of hunting, fishing and camping consumers worldwide.
"At HuntPost we have been working with and learning from the smaller mom and pop industry merchants these past few years in effort to help them reach the most targeted HuntPost.com audience possible." said HuntPost Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Scott Bursey. "With our new eMarketplace app available for download in more than 90 countries, our HuntPost marketplace merchants can now reach a much larger global audience that will increase their brand exposure and boost their online sales."
The new eMarketplace app makes it fast and easy for online shoppers to search from tens of thousands of hunting, fishing and camping products provided by HuntPost global merchants, that otherwise can only be found at local tradeshows in many cases. HuntPost social network and eMarketplace merges the online shopping and social networking experience, so that hunting, fishing and camping merchants can reach an active audience of social influencers that amplifying the promotion of their products and services online.
About HuntPost.com, Inc.
HuntPost is a leading social networking and eMarketplace in the global hunting, fishing and camping industry. An estimated one third of the world’s population participates in the hunting, fishing and camping industry, generating an estimate USD$2 trillion in annual consumer spending on new products and services. HuntPost aims to become the global social networking version of Amazon for hunting, fishing and camping consumers.
To download the HuntPost eMarketplace mobile app, visit HuntPost Marketplace from your iPhone or Android phone, and choose the app download option on the top of the screen.
To learn more about investing in HuntPost, please visit https://www.HuntPost.com/invest
Greg Tella
HuntPost.com, Inc.
+1 888-838-3396
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the HuntPost Marketplace mobile app at Shop.HuntPost.com