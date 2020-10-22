Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-496 closed for slope work starting Monday in Eaton County

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Eaton

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-96 I-496

CLOSEST CITY:    Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE:             8 p.m.  Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020

PROJECT:   The westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-496 will be closed and detoured for slope work. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the ramp for the duration of this work. Traffic will be detoured via I-96 to Lansing Road. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

