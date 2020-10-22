Sagacious IP Expands Presence in India, Opens New Office in Nagpur to Initiate New Service Lines

NAGPUR, INDIA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firm, has announced the opening of a new office in Nagpur. This is Sagacious IP’s third office in India and is part of the firm’s plan to expand its global and as well as its footprints in India.

The Nagpur office will serve as a strategic location and will focus on serving the company’s new and unique services that are ideal for a tier 2 city like Nagpur. Continuing its mission of expansion and vision of fostering innovation, this office will help Sagacious IP in building clientele, identifying new leaders and embracing new partnerships.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Prateek Mohunta, Chief Operating Officer, Sagacious IP, said “We are extremely delighted to share this development amid the ongoing pandemic. Nagpur, strategically holds a significant importance as it is emerging as a potential innovation hub. Also, as we continue to expand, chosing Nagpur as the company’s next operations center was well thought-out decision as it will help the company to operate at reduced costs but without any drop in the calibre of talent.”

He further added, “We are keen to continue our national expansion and are already considering the next steps of this process. To keep momentum going, Sagacious IP is currently relocating some of the senior officials from its Gurugram office to build and spearhead teams in Nagpur. For a few services, the company has roped in seasoned professionals hailing from Nagpur and other nearby areas, who are adapting to the company’s culture and are anticipating relocation to Nagpur once the office is functional.”

So far, the company has been successfully delivering results from its Gurugram and Bangalore center. The company envisions to grow multifold in the years to come and plans to attract volumes of local and international talent through this expansion.

