Dianña Releases a Song for Our Times “CALM DOWN KAREN”

Latin Country Artist Dianña as Calm Down Karen

Latin Country Artist Dianña finds humor in the "Karen" Phenomenon

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dianña has captured the social phenomenon that is the ‘Karen’ and put it into her new single “Calm Down Karen”, released yesterday to all major streaming platforms. Whether you have experienced a ‘Karen’ in real life or seen any of the numerous ‘Karen’ videos on TikTok or YouTube, you will enjoy this catchy, tongue-in-cheek song about the ‘Karen’ experience.“Calm Down Karen” is sprinkled with ‘Karen-isms’ like “Can I speak to a manger?” along with lyrical observations we can all relate to like “You’re gonna lose your mind over really stupid stuff.” It has a country flavor consistent with Dianña’s position as the first true Latin Country artist.“Calm Down Karen” follows only a few weeks after Dianña’s latest Latin Country song release “Rubberneck Cumbia”, which is a Cumbia style adaptation of her song “Rubberneck”. Cumbia is a popular up-tempo genre throughout Latin America, and that energy was captured beautifully in a live video of its recording at the famous Sonic Studios in Texas, which can be seen on Dianña’s YouTube channel.Said Dianña, “I had seen many ‘Karen’ videos on TikTok before I witnessed a 'Karen' myself at COSTCO. I knew then I had to write a funny song about it.”For more information: