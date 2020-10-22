Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,226 in the last 365 days.

Dianña Releases a Song for Our Times “CALM DOWN KAREN”

Latin Country Artist Dianña wearing Calm Down Karen T-shirt

Latin Country Artist Dianña as Calm Down Karen

Latin Country Artist Dianña finds humor in the "Karen" Phenomenon

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña has captured the social phenomenon that is the ‘Karen’ and put it into her new single “Calm Down Karen”, released yesterday to all major streaming platforms. Whether you have experienced a ‘Karen’ in real life or seen any of the numerous ‘Karen’ videos on TikTok or YouTube, you will enjoy this catchy, tongue-in-cheek song about the ‘Karen’ experience.

“Calm Down Karen” is sprinkled with ‘Karen-isms’ like “Can I speak to a manger?” along with lyrical observations we can all relate to like “You’re gonna lose your mind over really stupid stuff.” It has a country flavor consistent with Dianña’s position as the first true Latin Country artist.

“Calm Down Karen” follows only a few weeks after Dianña’s latest Latin Country song release “Rubberneck Cumbia”, which is a Cumbia style adaptation of her song “Rubberneck”. Cumbia is a popular up-tempo genre throughout Latin America, and that energy was captured beautifully in a live video of its recording at the famous Sonic Studios in Texas, which can be seen on Dianña’s YouTube channel.

Said Dianña, “I had seen many ‘Karen’ videos on TikTok before I witnessed a 'Karen' myself at COSTCO. I knew then I had to write a funny song about it.”

Check out “Calm Down Karen” on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/2Ti4jc9

Check out "Rubberneck Cumbia” video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytMZ1CeQB4M

Connect with Dianña on her social media here: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country

For more information:

William Greene
Billeegee Productions
email us here

You just read:

Dianña Releases a Song for Our Times “CALM DOWN KAREN”

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.