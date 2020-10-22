Thermal Insulation Coating Market Size To Reach USD 13.12 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Key players in the thermal insulation coating market include AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries AG, Mascoat, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Grand Polycoats Company Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings, Carboline Company, Sika AG, and Sherwin-Williams Company among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for the product in the industrial & manufacturing market, the expanding automotive industry, and an increase in government & private spending toward defense and aerospace activities are driving the thermal insulation coating market growth.

The global Thermal Insulation Coating market size is forecast to reach USD 13.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Manufacturing & industrial sector trends are expected to affect demand positively. Thermal insulation coatings minimize heat loss in various appliances and increase efficiency while reducing total maintenance costs. Thermal insulation coating has high co-efficient properties and low thermal conductivity. It can avoiding reflections of ambient lights and provides protection for workers. Application of thermal insulation coating leads to decreased heat loss in different machines, increases their efficiency, and minimizes the total cost, thus driving industry growth.

A growing number of commercial buildings, skyscrapers, renovation, in the industrial, automotive, and marine sectors will further boost demand for thermal insulation coatings in such applications. Government policies and legislation to improve the manufacturing industry and expand the use of energy-saving and environmentally friendly goods will enhance the size of the market.

Increasing use of heat insulation technologies in the commercial, defense, engineering, and aerospace industries are expected to drive manufacturers to support supply chain integration in the coming years. Greater integration of the supply chain is expected to lead to reduction in time to turn raw materials into finished goods and leading to cost advantages.

Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials along with higher demand for the product will impact the competitiveness of the industry and the rise in consumer demand for thermal insulation coating. Nevertheless, product innovation, along with steps taken by companies to expand and cooperate in the value chain that establishes new business avenues, will drive the thermal insulation coating market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The 2020 pandemic situation led to lower demand for the product in the automobile, mining and telecommunications sectors. For the industry, the road to return of normal production is dependent on the extent of the sanctions imposed and their impact on global economic activity. The Asia Pacific region suffered the most from this pandemic, with China and India at the frontline of the outbreak. Production and delivery were put on hold, forcing suppliers, retailers, and customers to incur losses. The stock can face down time, for the time being. Soon, new technologies are anticipated to add demand to the market as the situation resolves.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Epoxy has emerged as the fastest-growing market segment in Europe and North America because it is free of volatile organic compounds. Strict environmental regulations are expected to stimulate the epoxy-based market segment.

The market size of the acrylic-based thermal insulation coating segment is estimated to register substantial growth over the time frame. Increasing demand for this environmentally friendly commodity would fuel market growth because of its lightweight, low cost, high tensile strength, and clarity over other counterparts.

North America thermal insulation coating led by Canada and the U.S. could witness steady growth due to its growing building industry. High demand from the aerospace and marine industries, along with increased knowledge of the environment, would drive development in the region's industry.

Key participants include AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries AG, Mascoat, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Grand Polycoats Company Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings, Carboline Company, Sika AG, and Sherwin-Williams Company among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Global Thermal Insulation Coating market on the basis of Product, Distribution Channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Yttria Stabilized Zirconia (YSZ)

Mullite

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wholesale and Distributor Business Trend

Retail Distribution Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

