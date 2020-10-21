Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Loretta Miranda, 33, of Cherry Valley, has been appointed Chief Deputy Tribal Advisor and Special Counsel for the Governor’s Office of the Tribal Advisor. Miranda has been General Counsel for the Karuk Tribe since 2019 and Associate General Counsel for the Karuk Tribe since 2018. She was a Public Interest Indian Law Legal Fellow for Berkey Williams LLP from 2016 to 2017, a Law Clerk for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Office of the Regional Solicitor in 2016 and a Law Clerk for the Yurok Tribal Court in 2015. Miranda was a Summer Law Clerk for the Native American Rights Fund in 2015 and an Outreach Coordinator for the Friendship House Association of American Indians of San Francisco from 2010 to 2013. She is a board member of the California Indian Law Association. Miranda earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Lewis and Clark Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $122,724. Miranda is a Democrat.

Heather C. Bowlds, 44, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Director of the Division of Juvenile Justice at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has served as Deputy Director of Operations and Programs since 2016, and Acting Director since 2019. She has served in several other positions at the Division of Juvenile Justice since 2004, including Associate Director of Mental Health, Sexual Behavior Treatment Program Coordinator, Senior Psychologist, Acting Senior Psychologist Supervisor and Clinical Psychologist. She was a Psychological Associate at the California Youth Authority from 2002 to 2004. Bowlds earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in forensic psychology from the Alliant International University California School of Professional Psychology. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $178,992. Bowlds is registered without party preference.

Patrick Covello, 56, of Folsom, has been appointed Warden of the Mule Creek State Prison at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2019. Covello was Acting Warden of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility from 2018 to 2019, where he served as Chief Deputy Administrator from 2017 to 2018. He held several positions at San Quentin State Prison from 2015 to 2017, including Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. Covello held several positions at Ironwood State Prison from 1995 to 2015, including Correctional Administrator for Business, Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant and Correctional Officer. He was a Correctional Officer for the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi from 1987 to 1995. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,024. Covello is a Republican.

David F. Holbrook III, 50, of Blythe, has been appointed Warden of Chuckawalla State Prison at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2019 and Chief Deputy Warden from 2018 to 2019. Holbrook was Chief Deputy Warden for the California Institution for Men at Chino from 2016 to 2018. He was Correctional Administrator for the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility from 2014 to 2016. Holbrook held several positions at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 2000 to 2014, including Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor III, Correctional Counselor II, Correctional Counselor I and Medical Technical Assistant. He was a Medical Technical Assistant for the California Correctional Center at Susanville from 1995 to 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,024. Holbrook is a Democrat.

Mark A. Mendoza, 29, of Carson, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Mendoza has been the State and Local Government Affairs Manager at Cisco since 2020. He was a Government Relations Advocate at SEIU California State Council from 2017 to 2020. Mendoza held multiple positions in the California State Senate, including Consultant from 2015 to 2017 and Senate Fellow/Legislative Consultant from 2013 to 2015. He was a Law Clerk at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2012. Mendoza was an Intern at the U.S. Department of State in 2012. He was a Congressional Intern at the U.S. House of Representatives from 2010 to 2011. Mendoza was Chairperson at the City of Carson Youth Commission from 2005 to 2009. He is a member of the California Latino Capitol Association and Equality California – Equality Awards Fundraising Committee; a Delegate of the California Democratic Party; and a Fellow at Coca Cola Next Generation LGBTQ Leaders’ Initiative. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mendoza is a Democrat.

Sonia E. Molina, 61, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Molina has been a Dentist and President at Molina Endodontics since 1992. She is a member of the California Dental Association, Clinica Romero and the Harvard Club of Southern California. Molina earned a Postdoctoral degree in endodontics from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry, a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Harvard School of Dental Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Molina is a Democrat.

Carmen M. Dones, 52, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Dental Hygiene Board of California. Dones has been a Periodontics Lecturer and Faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry since 2006 and has been Dean of Academic Affairs at West Los Angeles College since 2017, where she has held multiple positions since 2006, including Faculty and Dental Hygiene Program Director. She worked for Nick Ban, DDS as a Dental Hygienist from 2004 to 2016 and Dental Assistant from 2000 to 2004. Dones is a member of the California Dental Hygienist Association, American Dental Hygienist Association and Teamsters 911 Union. She earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership and policy studies from California State University, Northridge and a Master of Education degree in online teaching and learning from California State University, East Bay. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dones is a Democrat.

Elizabeth R. Ichikawa, 40, of Fairfield, has been appointed to the Professional Fiduciaries Advisory Committee. Ichikawa has been a Court Investigator at the Solano County Superior Court since 2014, and the Supervising Investigator since 2020, where she also worked as Judicial Assistant II from 2011 to 2014. She was an Administrative Assistant at the Law Offices of Favaro, Lavezzo, Gill, Caretti, & Heppell from 2009 to 2010. Ichikawa was a Paralegal at the Law Offices of Poulos and Fullerton from 2002 to 2009. She is a Founding Director of the Solano Alliance for Justice and Empowerment and Director at the North Bay Athletic Association. She is a member of USA Gymnastics, North Bay Athletic Association, California Association of Superior Court Investigators, Court Appointed Special Advocates and the California Court Association. Ichikawa earned a Graduate Certificate in Court Administration from Sacramento State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ichikawa is a Democrat.

Ana A. Rescate, 41, of San Pablo, has been appointed to the Board of Psychology. Rescate has been a Communications Specialist at Stanford University since 2019, Online Advocacy Manager at Planned Parenthood of Northern California since 2016 and Founder of Pink Egg Media since 2010. She was Director of Communications at the Teleosis Institute from 2015 to 2016. Rescate was Communications Coordinator at San Diego State University from 2013 to 2016. She is a member of Somos Familia. Rescate earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Baker College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rescate is a Democrat.

Letitia Clark, 38, of Tustin, has been appointed to the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. Clark has been District Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations at the South Orange County Community College District since 2018 and a Member of the Tustin City Council since 2016. She was District Director of Public Affairs, Marketing and Government Relations at the Coast Community College District from 2015 to 2018 and Executive Director and Community Relations Director at the American Academy of Pediatrics, Orange County from 2013 to 2015. Clark earned a Master of Public Policy degree in emergency management from New England College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Clark is a Democrat.

###