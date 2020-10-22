Artificial Turf Market To Reach USD 4.20 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Key players in the artificial turf market include Tarkett, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Shaw Sports, CoCreation Grass Corporation, Domo Sports Grass, Polytan, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport S.p.A., Edel Turf B.V., and many more.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing incidence in demand for landscape applications and sports are the major driving forces for the artificial turf market.

The Global Artificial Turf Market is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2027. Owing to less water use and chemicals, low maintenance, no irrigation, and weather resistance, the market is being powered by an increased incidence in demand for artificial turf at sports facilities. The environmental friendly qualities of the artificial turf, along with the increasing disposable income, are expected to increase demand for artificial turf in different developing countries. The application of artificial Turf in the sense of leisure and landscaping is expected to provide key incentives for industry players to gain a foothold in the industry.

With globalization rising, construction sector growth is becoming a critical factor which favors the market. Artificial turf market has registered demand from homes, sports fields, stadiums, and commercial gardens in construction projects.

Marketing strategies undertaken by industry players include the manufacturing of high-quality artificial turf, which is approved by ITF, FIFA, FIH, etc. The global artificial Turf market will be powered by companies embracing strategies such as better growth plans, alliances, new products, partnerships, diverse branding, investments, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Hybrid artificial turf technology will open new growth opportunities to artificial turf market players in the near future.

The rise of the global market for artificial Turf is propelled by main factors such as longevity, cost-effectiveness, and low maintenance have led to the product's growing penetration in residential applications. To maximize the growth of this sector, added environmental benefits like less usage of water and pesticides are assisting. Companies are designing advanced technologies for developing artificial turf.

In recent years, most major market players have invested considerably in R&D initiatives, contributing to the invention of several innovative products. Major players are expanding their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. Over the forecast period, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.

In April 2017, Ten Cate Grass acquired Synthetic Grass Warehouse. This acquisition helps Ten Cate Grass to become a major player in the rapidly growing landscaping segment as an artificial turf supplier.

In August 2019, AstroTurf acquired Nagle Athletic Surfaces Inc. The acquisition helped the company grow its market share as Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc. has an extensive product range.

Key participants include Tarkett, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Shaw Sports, CoCreation Grass Corporation, Domo Sports Grass, Polytan, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport S.p.A., Edel Grass B.V., among others.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Artificial Turf industry report based on Installation type, Base Material, application, Infill Material, Pile Height, and by region for this study:

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)

Flooring

Wall Cladding

Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Residential

Commercial

Infill Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Petroleum-based

Plant-based

Sand-based

Pile Height Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

>10mm & <25mm

<10mm

>25mm

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

