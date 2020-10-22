How Serial Entrepreneur And Angel Investor Brad Yasar Set Out To Build An Empire

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Silicon Valley and the investment world, blockchain technology is nothing new. This lucrative, cryptic (no pun intended) industry might seem confusing to most, but for Brad Yasar, founder, and CEO of Beyond Enterprizes, it’s a way of life.

Brad was born in Turkey at a time when personal computers didn’t exist. But by his sixth birthday, he was stuck deciding between a new bike or this strange new machine known as a computer—he chose the latter.

The unglamorous, beige box was nothing like what we see today. The Internet didn’t exist yet, and there were definitely no apps he could download. Brad quickly played through the only two games that came with the computer and were left wondering what else he could do with this magical machine. This is where his journey in the programming, cryptography, and blockchain world begins.

By the age of nine, Brad began programming and trading software. He built his first software, sold it to several businesses, and in turn, started his own business he later sold at the age of 15. It was during this time Brad realized his passion for software, hardware, and building things.

Around 2009, Brad received an email from a friend asking to compile three files for him. Nervous these files may take over his computer, and he ran them on an isolated environment separate from his main computer and network. Little did he know these files were a bitcoin note, bitcoin miner, and bitcoin wallet. Brad had his first introduction to bitcoin before ever reading the white paper or knowing what it was.

Having gone to school for finance, economics, banking, and international business management, it’s no surprise Brad is on his 14th company. When it comes to technology, however, he is self-taught. Having been involved with various projects and angel investments, Brad began to notice more people asking for help with blockchain and crypto, whether that was a business plan, help with funding, or design—thus, Beyond Enterprizes was born.

Beyond Enterprizes is not your traditional blockchain advisory firm. Brad realized he couldn’t do everything on his own, so he built a team with an unparalleled skillset and a highly collaborative approach to every project. Having been around for a long time, Beyond Enterprizes has stuck through several up and down cycles and brings technical knowledge in the areas they serve and historical knowledge.

Beyond Enterprizes began as an advisory company to various clients, including start-ups, established businesses, investors, and government entities. After narrowing their focus to solely blockchain and crypto in 2016, they’ve completed over 60 projects reaching a market cap of $18 billion and growing. Today, Beyond Enterprizes is still an advisory firm but has expanded its capabilities to be full-service partners in strategy, development, and execution.

“Who we are makes us unique, and our proven track record and experience sets us apart from the rest,” Brad expressed.

The blockchain and crypto industry is always changing, but Beyond Enterprizes aims to stay ahead of the curve. Brad Yasar and his talented team of industry experts are building and implementing technology that’s changing the world.

﻿Brad Yasar 8609992793





#

KISSPR.COM PRESS RELEASE NEWS DISCLAIMER

This news has been published for the Brad Yasar. Kiss PR News Desk was not involved in the creation of this content. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact Brad Yasar.

KISS PR Brand Story Press Release Service





Attachment