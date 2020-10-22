Trijazel Developers Announces “Go Pray”: The Neighborly Geo-Tagged Prayer App
Encouraging Users To Pray For Their Neighbors, Their Country, And The World; All In A Unified AppTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trijazel developers are proud to announce the launch of their new free mobile application, the “Go Pray App”, available now for both iOS and Android devices. Encouraging members of all communities to come together in prayer, the Go Pray App is a geo-tagged prayer platform that allows users to go anywhere, and see what others are praying for or need prayer for.
It is no secret that we are living in tumultuous times in the year 2020. Everyday on the news we are seeing acts of hatred, and division throughout the nation. What we don’t typically see on television is how communities all over the world come together in prayer for a plethora of causes and needs in times such as these.
"When reading the news a few weeks ago, I came across an article discussing protestors disrupting people who were eating demanding that they raise their fists to support Black Lives Matter. I saw a man and a young boy awkwardly raising their fists with their meals in front of them. I asked myself what would I do in that situation? Would I try and get my family away from the drama? I thought - wouldn't it be great to say: 'Hey you guys are out and busy today with a lot on your minds - could I pray with you? Is there anything else in your life I could pray with you about?' I feel like that could de-escalate a dramatic situation.” - Stephen OLeary, Lead Developer at Trijazel
Politics in this era is one of the most dividing subjects in the country, but Trijazel believes that the solution lies in prayer; regardless of political affiliation.
Whether it is praying for government leaders, healing physically or emotionally, praying for neighbors, and anything in between; the Go Pray App aims to become a beacon of hope in difficult times, and provide the support from communities everywhere.
“The truth is, no matter which side of the political aisle you are on, I think we can agree that prayer can't hurt. And what if we could pray for people who are on the other side of the aisle from us? That's where I got the idea to build an app with a map where you could see people praying for others who may disagree with them politically. My hope is to see an entire map covered with prayers for all parties and candidates. I think that would make THE BEST election map.”
As the country navigates a new world of political division, social distancing, working from home, and the post-pandemic economy; we need modern solutions to match. The Go Pray App is a modern solution to bring hope and community to a country divided.
To learn more about Go Pray, or to download the app, please visit: https://gopray.org/
About Trijazel
Founded in 2013, Trijazel is a mobile development company based in Tampa, Florida. Focusing on creating cutting-edge enterprise solutions, Trijazel has created some of the most popular apps in various niche industries. As the world and industries evolve and change, we need new solutions to match. Creating innovations for anything from healthcare, to real estate, restaurants, and everything between, Trijazel is committed to creating modern solutions for modern problems, and fulfilling needs across the board.
