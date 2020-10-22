How Couple Vernell and Veronica Beckum Built a Multi-Million Dollar Property Preservation Company

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Building a multi-million dollar company is nothing short of challenging. But for Vernell and Veronica Beckum, they make it look easy. They began their property preservation company, Total Presence Preservation, in 2008 and never looked back. How exactly did they do it? Well, we’re about to find out.

Vernell and Veronica

Vernell and Veronica had decided to uproot their lives and head out of rural Michigan with the intent to go to Atlanta, where they both already had jobs waiting for them. Along the way, they stopped to visit their cousin in Indianapolis—as it turns out he needed help with some work for his business while they were there. While Vernell helped out, he became interested, asking plenty of questions about his business.



During this time, Vernell and Veronica discovered their passion for property preservation and real estate. They ended up staying longer than anticipated, working toward partnering with their cousin in his business. You see, property preservation can be done anywhere--in a multitude of cities, and with a love for travel, this intrigued the Beckums.

When Vernell and Veronica got into the property preservation industry, they had no idea how lucrative it could be. Their cousin showed them the ins and outs of what it takes and they took off from there. Eventually, after some personal issues, they split-up the business with their cousin and moved it forward themselves.

The Beckums landed on property preservation because of a love for real estate. However, neither of them really wanted to be a real estate investor or a real estate agent exactly. When they first ventured into this industry, they looked into a variety of options, never finding one that fit their specific niche until their cousin showed them a part of the industry they felt passionate about.

Veronica describes Vernell as the people person in the relationship, whereas she is more so into the architecture of buildings and the character of a home. She saw the beauty in an old, dilapidated house when others couldn’t, which led them to property preservation.

One of the best parts of their job? The freedom of creating their own schedule. Vernell and Veronica love traveling, but with their kids still in school, they also love being able to make sporting events, recitals, or band concerts without work getting in the way.

Jumping into the real estate industry isn’t for the faint of heart or the unmotivated. From navigating the lows and riding the highs, if there’s one team out there that could create a multi-million dollar property preservation company, it’s Vernell and Veronica Beckum.

Contact: Vernell Beckum 6232178256

###KISSPR.COM PRESS RELEASE NEWS DISCLAIMER ###

This news has been published for the above source. Kiss PR News Desk was not involved in the creation of this content. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly. KISS PR Brand Story Press Release Service

Attachment