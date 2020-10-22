Lauren Shein Joins Pipedream; UK star set to film in LA
The highly-anticipated production will film under COVID-19 mandates.
Lauren’s ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles so skillfully in equal measure is a rare find.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning British actress Lauren Shein ('Sorceress,' 'Persona') has signed on for a leading role in the TV series 'Pipedream', from Off the Beaten Track Productions.
— 'Pipedream' producers.
Previously developed as a feature film, the project was turned into a TV series after numerous sales agents expressed interest.
The series is billed as a dramedy “with a touch of fantastical animation and a big heart,” in previewed promotional materials.
A fresh story with a positive perspective aimed at offsetting the anxieties of 2020, 'Pipedream' revolves around a down-on-her-luck artist who, after a professional setback, finds animated friends within the world of her paintings. The quirky series is expected to debut on a streaming platform in 2022.
Shein, best known for her quick-witted and pointedly-playful comedic roles in the award-winning films, 'Kitchen Sink Classic', 'Swipe', and series 'This is Why We’re Single,' will play Julia Conner, a 40 year old Chef from England.
In a statement released to editors, producers exclaimed with enthusiasm at attaching someone of Shein’s caliber, “Lauren’s ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles so skillfully in equal measure is a rare find. Her emotional capacity and depth at character exploration is undoubtedly one of the best I’ve seen and that she is English is perfect for the character of Julia. Julia needs to be played by an English actress for the authenticity of bringing English culture to the series.”
The series will film in and around LA in 2021. 'Kick Ons'’ Mathilde Anglade, who was originally announced as being cast in the feature film version, will stay on for the TV series.
Multi-hyphenate Shein, also known for her stage work and who was awarded The Encore Producer’s Award for 'Time Stand’s Still' at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, is currently in development with TV series 'A Woman’s World' set to film in LA and London.
Shein is represented by SJS Counsel APC in the US.
Jackson Bond
Smarter PR
+1 224-727-2172
email us here