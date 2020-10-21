Three Greenville Area Residents Honored with Attorney General Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Chief Mark Holtzman, Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, and Sheriff Keith Stone were awarded the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given annually to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

Chief Mark Holtzman

“Chief Mark Holtzman is a strong advocate for victims of sexual assault,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He has been able to fully test the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the Greenville Police Department’s custody. Doing so helps to get justice for victims and make our communities safer from rapists.”

Chief Mark Holtzman has been the Chief of Police of the Greenville Police Department since 2015.

Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi

“Dr. Obi and her team have risked their own personal safety to bravely care for COVID-19 patients,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It is my honor to recognize Dr. Obi and all the medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Every North Carolinian owes a debt of gratitude to the health care professionals who are responding to this crisis.”

Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi is an assistant professor at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and a pulmonologist and critical care physician with Vidant Medical Center.

Sheriff Keith Stone

“The opioid epidemic has torn families apart all over our state,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “A key part of confronting this crisis is strong enforcement of our laws to hold accountable the dealers and traffickers who are responsible for addiction and death while also treating the disease of addiction. I am proud to work alongside Sheriff Stone to fight the opioid epidemic and admire his work to arrest traffickers and put addiction treatment medication in the Nash County Jail.”

Under Sheriff Stone’s leadership, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office has participated in multiple federal and state partnerships to investigate and arrest drug dealers and traffickers.

A full list of the 2020 Dogwood Award recipients is below:

Randy Abbott, volunteer coordinator, SAFE Project, Greensboro

Sheriff Charles Blackwood, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough

Dr. Carly Brown, Masks of Love, Asheville

District Attorney Ben David, New Hanover & Pender County District Attorney’s Office, Wilmington

District Attorney Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Durham

Christian Dueñas, DACA recipient and advocate, Durham

Bishop Todd Fulton, Mt. Moriah Outreach Center, Kernersville

Peter Gilbert, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Durham

Peter Gwaltney, North Carolina Bankers Association, Wake Forest

Hayley Harris and Lara Purnell, Layers of Dignity, Raleigh

Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department, Greenville

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte

Beth Messersmith, MomsRising, Durham

Mike Reardon, Carolina Climbers Association, Asheville

Sec. Michael Regan, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Raleigh

Sheriff Danny Rogers, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro

Rep. Carson Smith, District 16, Hampstead

Jessie Smith, UNC School of Government, Chapel Hill

Principal Chief Richard Sneed, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee

Sheriff Keith Stone, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville

Isaac Sturgill, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Charlotte

Frank Timberlake, Rich Square Market, Rich Square

Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, Vidant Health, Greenville

Wendy Mateo-Pascual, Latinx community advocate, Concord

Dr. Anuradha Rao-Patel, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Durham

Amy Upham, Buncombe County Opioid Response Coordinator, Asheville

