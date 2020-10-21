State high court asked to rule on business interruption dispute

(Subscription required) With businesses continuing to close and no federally backed insurance product available to specifically cover COVID-19, business owners and insurers have been forced to litigate over whether existing business interruption insurance should cover losses due to the virus.
