OC celebrates 100 jury trials since May, thanks jurors

(Subscription required) "The fact that we held 100 jury trials since the partial reopening of the court in May is a testament to the commitment of our citizens to the Constitution and our shared values," said Presiding Judge Kirk H. Nakamura.
Oct 21, 2020
