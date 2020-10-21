Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
San Quentin must release or transfer half its prisoners because of lack of COVID care, court rules

Finding that state officials have acted with “deliberate indifference” to the health of prisoners at San Quentin — where 75% of them have tested positive for the coronavirus and 28 have died — a state appeals court took the unprecedented step Tuesday of ordering at least half of the prison’s 2,900 inmates transferred or released.

