PennDOT Announces Information Display for Route 743 (Hershey Road) Conewago Trail Crossing in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in online public information display regarding the Route 743 Conewago Trail Crossing. The objective of the information display is to identify treatment options at the Conewago Trail crossing of Route 743, Hershey Road, Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County.

Users of the Conewago Trail Crossing at Route 743 are encouraged to provide input on candidate treatment options at the crossing.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, plans and information displays will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online through November 20, 2020.

Information including a comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, by clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked PA 743 Conewago Trail Crossing Study.

The purpose of the study is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michelle Tarquino, PennDOT Project Manager, at mtarquino@pa.gov or 717-783-5007 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg or at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018