Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U.

October 21, 2020

For release at 4:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the approval of the application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U., Madrid, Spain, to establish a representative office in Miami, Florida pursuant to section 10(a) of the International Banking Act of 1978.

Attached is the order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

