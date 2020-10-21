Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U.
October 21, 2020
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U.
For release at 4:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the approval of the application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U., Madrid, Spain, to establish a representative office in Miami, Florida pursuant to section 10(a) of the International Banking Act of 1978.
Attached is the order relating to this action.
