NDDOT urges motorists to prepare for winter weather and traffic impacts

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) would like to remind motorists to prepare for snow-covered road conditions in North Dakota as winter weather is beginning to bring snow to the region, which means travel can be difficult.

The NDDOT encourages motorists to check the ND Roads map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/, which is now integrated with the National Weather Service, before they travel to see current road conditions and view highways along their route. With winter weather conditions, please use caution and plan accordingly. Adjust your travel plans to allow additional time for safe, slow driving.

Snowplow operators will be working to keep road conditions as safe and clear as possible. Motorists should remember to slow down, stay alert, and stay back at least 5 car lengths and use extra caution when driving near snowplows.

“Motorists should be preparing for winter driving conditions,” said Brad Darr, NDDOT State Maintenance Engineer. “Remember when you are driving near snowplows this winter, be patient and avoid crowding our snowplow operators while they work to keep our roads clear and safe.”

If travel is necessary, the NDDOT recommends everyone in the vehicle is dressed for the cold weather. Motorists should keep blankets, water, food, phone chargers and an emergency kit in their vehicle.

Safe winter driving recommendations for all motorists include:

Stay alert

Slow down

Turn off the cruise control

Be patient and don’t crowd the plow

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the ND Roads map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.