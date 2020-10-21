Due to expected weather impact NDDOT’s inspection of retaining wall scheduled for tomorrow in Grand Forks postponed

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Grand Forks have postponed the inspection of the retaining wall drainage system on Washington Street in Grand Forks due to deterioration of weather conditions over the next few days.

The inspection of the retaining wall was scheduled to begin tomorrow and was to be completed on Friday. The inspection will be rescheduled for a later date.