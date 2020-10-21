Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,137 in the last 365 days.

Due to expected weather impact NDDOT’s inspection of retaining wall scheduled for tomorrow in Grand Forks postponed

Due to expected weather impact NDDOT’s inspection of retaining wall scheduled for tomorrow in Grand Forks postponed

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Grand Forks have postponed the inspection of the retaining wall drainage system on Washington Street in Grand Forks due to deterioration of weather conditions over the next few days.

The inspection of the retaining wall was scheduled to begin tomorrow and was to be completed on Friday. The inspection will be rescheduled for a later date.

You just read:

Due to expected weather impact NDDOT’s inspection of retaining wall scheduled for tomorrow in Grand Forks postponed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.