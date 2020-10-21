Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will also participate in a fireside chat webcast conversation with Taylor Zurcher and George O’Leary of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Kumar, Dril-Quip’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company’s recent financial performance, current operations and business outlook with Mr. Zurcher and Mr. O’Leary. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are welcome listen to the conversation via webcast or conference call.

Participants who wish to join the webcast may do so by registering through this link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/479/37813. Participants may also access the conversation by dialing (800) 346-7359 and conference call entry code 655114.

The third quarter 2020 earnings press release and link to access the webcast will be available on Dril-Quip’s website, www.dril-quip.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the conversation can be accessed by dialing (800) 332-6854 and replay identification code 655114 until Friday, November 13, 2020.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 939-7711
Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com

