LikeRE.com Real Estate Social Network Launches New Mobile App
“Our new app gives greater mobile access to real estate professionals in 45 countries.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE.com, Inc. a leading social network for real estate professionals, buyers, sellers and renters, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. This newest addition to their technology suite illustrates the company's initiative in building the most advanced and accessible social networking platform in the real estate industry, worldwide.
"Our IOS and Android app gives greater mobile access to real estate professionals on the go, and is now available for download in 45 countries worldwide." said Britt Glassburn, CEO of LikeRE. "We have been connecting real estate professionals together with online sellers, buyers, renters and each other for the past 4 years in North America. We are excited to spread our wings and extend the power of our networking platform to so many additional global users."
The new mobile app makes it easy for professionals to stay connected with their customers, by uploading home tour videos, podcasts, news releases, home photos and much more. The new app also provides for 1-on-1 and group text messaging so industry professionals can stay connected with their team, clients, vendors and partners, all from one easy-to-use business communication platform.
About LikeRE.com, Inc.
More than 100 real estate professionals came together as investors and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network, all in effort to change the way the industry connects, learns, shares and sells real estate in the future. LikeRE.com is a simple to use networking platform that leads to greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides buyers, sellers and renters with the ability to put more savings in their pockets.
To download the LikeRE mobile app, visit LikeRE.com from your iPhone or Android phone, and choose the app download option at the top of the browser screen.
To learn more about investing in LikeRE, please visit https://www.LikeRE.com/invest
Britt Glassburn
LikeRE.com, Inc.
+1 877-700-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the LikeRE mobile app