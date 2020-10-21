GolfSuites Tulsa Announces Upcoming Fall Fest, Fair Food & Football!
Don't let COVID-19 get you down. Take a break from 2020's disappointments and have some fun at the GolfSuites Fall Fest featuring Fun, Fair Food, & Football.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year has brought many disappointments for Tulsan's; from missing out on our favorite dishes at the State Fair & playing carnival games to attending beloved Football games.
Worry no longer!
You can now get out of the house and have Fun with the Entire Family at GolfSuites Tulsa Outdoor Fall Fest!
Satisfy your taste buds with the fair foods we all love, Cotton Candy, Turkey Legs, Corn On-the-Cob, Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, and more!
When you’re done filling your bellies, take the family on a hayride or play one of the many carnival games available!
There will also be 4 different areas with “Fall Family Photo” backdrops available for guests to take fun candid photos.
So, shake the cobwebs off those costumes and join GolfSuites for an entertainment and fun-filled weekend!
Masks encouraged - not required, per current local city mandates.
FRIDAY - 10/30
11 AM to Close - Fair Foods Menu available in your suites
4 PM - 8 PM Hayrides
SATURDAY - 10/31
11 AM - 3 PM - Carnival Games* & Fair Foods in Outdoor 19th Hole
11 AM - Close - Fair Foods Menu available in your suites
11 AM - 6 PM - Hayrides
1 PM - Kids Pie Eating Contest (with prizes)
2 PM - Adult Pie Eating Contest (with prizes)
SUNDAY - 11/1
11 AM - 3 PM - Hayrides
11 AM - Close - Fair Foods Menu available in your suites
Where:
Riverwalk Tulsa in Jenks
600 Riverwalk Terrace
Jenks, OK 74037
Dionicia McCallum
GolfSuites Tulsa
+1 918-528-7717
InfoTulsa@golfsuites.com
