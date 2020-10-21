Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Whitetail buck found shot and left to waste in Fremont County

 

A whitetail buck was recently shot and left to waste along the Red Road in Fremont County in close proximity to the sand dunes. The head of the deer was removed while the rest of the carcass was left to rot.

Given the state of decomposition, officers believe the deer was killed during the weekend of Oct. 17. A pair of gloves were also left at the scene.   

If anyone has any information that may be useful in solving this case, please call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or fill out an online form at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation in the case.

