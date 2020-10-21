AFCEA DC Announces Seven Weeks of Giving Program in Partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Initiative aims to provide much-needed support to underserved children in the DC area

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the AFCEA Washington, D.C. chapter (AFCEA DC) is challenging the community to participate in our Seven Weeks of Giving toy drive in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. A staple at the annual AFCEA DC Winter Gala, the chapter’s Toys for Tots campaign donated over 4,000 toys (at an estimated value of $60,000) as part of the annual holiday toy drive last year alone. Despite not being able to host the Winter Gala this year, AFCEA DC has found a new way to band together to support Toys for Tots. All contributions to the Seven Weeks of Giving will help us fill our sleigh full of toys, which will be distributed to underserved children in our area.

Every week, throughout our Seven Weeks of Giving, we’ll ask you to buy a toy that meets that week's challenge. Each challenge will feature a new category that prompts you to deliver a playful solution by picking out a toy that inspires children to play in a new way. For example, week one’s challenge is a ‘toy that teaches,’ focusing on a toy that will grow young minds by exercising their brains. We welcome all interpretations of each prompt and will choose our three favorites at the end of each week to highlight on our website.



“Although we will not be hosting our annual AFCEA DC Winter Gala this year, it was important to us that we keep the spirit of the Gala alive, especially our chapter’s support for the Toys for Tots program,” said Jo Decker, President of AFCEA DC. “So many families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year’s AFCEA DC Toys for Tots drive more important than ever. This is a way for our industry to give back to our local communities and bring a little joy to children to close out 2020.”

Participate in The Seven Weeks of Giving by visiting our website. Participants will be given an option to donate a toy, donate money, or become a corporate partner. If you choose to donate a toy, you will be redirected to a wish list of fun imaginative toys that will be shipped directly from Amazon with the click of a button.

Donors are being asked to capture their efforts on social media, using the hashtag #AFCEADCToysforTots and tagging @AFCEADC. Tagging us is a great way to showcase your contribution and encourage your friends and colleagues to participate in this great charitable opportunity.

About AFCEA Washington, DC: AFCEA Washington, DC Chapter largely focuses on the Department of Defense, intelligence community, national security and military health related agencies. Chapter activities include 8 events as part of the Virtual Event Series, featuring a panel of government and military leaders, the annual Winter Gala networking event and the Military IT Leadership Awards. Additionally, the chapter hosts two technology summits throughout the year. For more information please visit afceadc.org.

Tara Fish Yes& Agency (360) 718-3648 tfish@yesandagency.com