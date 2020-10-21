Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ESCO Technologies Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter/Year-End Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced the following webcast:

Event:              2020 Fourth Quarter/Year-End Conference Call
Date:               Thursday, November 19
Time:               4 p.m. Central Time
Where:             www.escotechnologies.com

The Company’s 2020 fourth quarter/year-end financial results will be released on November 19 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Central Time, followed by the conference call/webcast at 4 p.m. Central Time where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

Please access the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to participate, a replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com or by phone (dial 1-855-859-2056, passcode 2765908).

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com

Kate Lowrey, Director of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277

