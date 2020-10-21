Coronavirus - Africa: Outbreak Brief #40 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic

Outbreak Update: Since the last brief (13 October 2020), 2,524,173 new confirmed [1] coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and 36,810 new deaths have been reported globally. To date, a total of 39,952,759 COVID-19 cases and 1,112,108 related deaths (case fatality rate (CFR): 2.8%) have been reported from 219 countries and territories. This week, one new territory, Wallis & Futuna, reported its first case. The distribution of cumulative cases (proportion of global cases) from the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting regions (excluding Africa) are as follows: Eastern Mediterranean Region 2,377,444 (6%), European Region 8,027,640 (20%), Region of the Americas 18,709,984 (47%), South-East Asia Region 8,489,775 (21%) and Western Pacific Region 684,698 (2%). Among the affected locations, India, the United States, France, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Russia have reported over 100,000 new cases over the past week. For more detailed information on cases and deaths being reported outside of Africa, refer to the WHO daily situation reports. [2]

Download Document : https://bit.ly/2Th0KmA

Download Document : https://bit.ly/3odB08S

As of 9 am East African Time (EAT) 20 October 2020, a total of 1,654,406 COVID-19 cases and 39,864 deaths (CFR: 2.4%) have been reported in 55 African Union (AU) Member States. This is 4% of all cases reported globally. Since the last brief, 69,922 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, which is a 6% increase in the number of new cases reported when compared to the 13 October 2020 brief. The proportion of new COVID-19 cases by AU region is as follows: 58% from the Northern region (40,574 cases; 6% increase from previous week), 23% from the Southern region (15,979; 10% increase), 13% from the Eastern region (9,393; 2% increase), 5% from the Western region (3,356; 8% increase) and 1% from the Central region (626; 3% decrease).

Six countries account for approximately 86% of the new COVID-19 cases reported since the last brief: Morocco (32%), South Africa (17%), Tunisia (15%), Libya (9%), Ethiopia (8%), and Kenya (5%). Countries reporting the highest incidence (COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population) over the past seven days in Africa include Cabo Verde (118), Libya (97), Tunisia (96), Morocco (52), South Africa (19), Namibia (12) and Sao-Tome (8). Of the countries actively reporting COVID-19 epidemiologic data, thirteen countries are reporting case fatality rates higher than the global case fatality rate of 2.8%, These include Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (7.1%), Chad (6.7%), Sudan (6.1%), Liberia (5.9%), Egypt (5.8), Niger (5.7%), Mali (3.9%), Algeria (3.4%), Angola (3.2%), Gambia (3.2%), Sierra Leone (3.1%) and Malawi (3.1%).

Table 1 highlights the reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 in all countries in Africa. In addition, the table reports the current phase of the epidemic for each country. Figure 1 shows the trend of new COVID-19 cases reported by day and region from 29 February to date. We observed a decline in the daily new cases being reported in Africa during the month of July and August, mostly influenced by South Africa. During the month of October, there has been a slight increase in the number of new cases being reported. The countries (i.e. Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia) in the Northern region along with are contributing in recent weeks.

Table 1. Confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries reported in Africa [3] as of 20 October 2020, 9 am East Africa Time

Country Number of cases (new) Percent change in new cases since the previous brief Number of deaths (new) Percent change in new deaths since the previous brief Epidemic phase [4] Central Region 59,395 (626) -3% 1,127 (29) 107% Burundi 549 (24) 118% 1 (0) NA* 2 Cameroon 21,506 (303) 9% 424 (1) -67% 3 Central African Republic 4,855 (1) -96% 62 (0) NA* 3 Chad 1,390 (82) -4% 93 (1) -83% 3 Congo 5,156 (0) -100% 92 (0) -100% 3 Democratic Republic of Congo 11,052 (184) 104% 303 (27) 1250% 3 Equatorial Guinea 5,070 (4) -81% 83 (0) NA* 3 Gabon 8,884 (24) -54% 54 (0) NA* 3 Sao Tome and Principe 933 (4) -75% 15 (0) NA* 2 Eastern Region 195,381 (9,393) 2% 3,664 (134) -2% Comoros 502 (7) -13% 7 (0) NA* 3 Djibouti 5,469 (43) 760% 61 (0) NA* 2 Eritrea 452 (38) 138% (0) NA* 1 Ethiopia 89,860 (4,724) -17% 1,365 (64) -10% 3 Kenya 45,076 (3,457) 59% 839 (62) 48% 3 Madagascar 16,814 (88) -44% 238 (1) -75% 3 Mauritius 419 (15) -21% 10 (0) NA* 1 Rwanda 4,992 (87) 129% 34 (2) -33% 2 Seychelles 149 (1) -75% (0) NA* 1 Somalia 3,890 (26) -78% 101 (2) NA* 1 South Sudan 2,847 (60) -2% 55 (0) -100% 3 Sudan 13,711 (20) -47% 836 (0) NA* 3 Tanzania 509 (0) NA* 21 (0) NA* 3 Uganda 10,691 (827) -8% 97 (3) -75% 2 Northern Region 436,010 (40,574) 6% 12,546 (458) -23% Algeria 54,402 (1,334) 40% 1,856 (-247) -702% 3 Egypt 105,547 (899) 4% 6,130 (68) -6% 2 Libya 49,949 (6,128) -13% 732 (88) 69% 2 Mauritania 7,608 (54) 59% 163 (0) -100% 3 Morocco 175,749 (21,988) 15% 2,976 (340) 27% 2 Tunisia 42,727 (10,171) -2% 687 (209) 33% 2 Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic 28 (0) NA* 2 (0) NA* 1 Southern Region 778,300 (15,979) 10% 19,884 (671) -26% Angola 7,829 (1,341) 23% 248 (29) 21% 2 Botswana 4,274 (759) 121% 21 (1) -75% 2 Eswatini 5,788 (105) 1% 116 (3) 200% 3 Lesotho 1,833 (28) -77% 42 (0) -100% 2 Malawi 5,860 (36) 20% 181 (1) NA* 3 Mozambique 11,080 (992) 25% 75 (3) -50% 3 Namibia 12,326 (337) -7% 131 (2) -67% 3 South Africa 705,254 (11,895) 7% 18,492 (629) -26% 3 Zambia 15,897 (348) -24% 346 (1) -92% 3 Zimbabwe 8,159 (138) 12% 232 (2) No change 3 Western Region 185,326 (3,356) 8% 2,704 (36) 24% Benin 2,496 (85) 57% 41 (0) NA* 3 Burkina Faso 2,387 (93) -15% 65 (2) -50% 3 Cape Verde 7,800 (645) -11% 87 (12) 71% 2 Côte d’Ivoire 20,324 (169) -37% 121 (1) NA* 3 Gambia 3,649 (17) -55% 118 (1) -50% 3 Ghana 47,372 (342) 70% 310 (2) -60% 3 Guinea 11,518 (456) 74% 70 (0) -100% 3 Guinea-Bissau 2,389 (4) -83% 41 (1) No change 3 Liberia 1,381 (10) -41% 82 (0) NA* 3 Mali 3,407 (111) 4% 132 (0) -100% 3 Niger 1,211 (9) 350% 69 (0) NA* 2 Nigeria 61,558 (1,128) 17% 1,125 (10) 400% 3 Senegal 15,432 (140) -38% 319 (4) 33% 3 Sierra Leone 2,331 (25) -32% 73 (1) NA* 3 Togo 2,071 (122) 44% 51 (2) 100% 3 Total 1,654,412 (69,928) 6% 39,925 (1,328) -21%

*No new cases/deaths reported in the previous week.

NEW Africa CDC Response Activities:

General:

Africa CDC held its last weekly press briefings on Monday 12 October 2020 at 7 am EAT to launch the Pathogen Genomics Initiative. The speaker for the week was Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC, Dr. David Blazes, President of Global Health at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Dr. Phillip Febbo, CEO of Illumina Inc. The recording for this press brief session is available on the Africa CDC Facebook page. Link: https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=757691255074767&extid=gyiQO5GcQdC8XNaY Africa CDC Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOCs) and COVID-19 Management held its weekly webinar series and online community of practice on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 3 pm EAT. Link: https://t.co/nP42sfkWBj?amp=1 Africa CDC is hosting the last in its series of One Health and COVID-19 webinars on Monday, 26 October 2020 at 4 pm EAT. This webinar will focus on Africa CDC’s new guidance document, Framework for One Health Practice in National Public Health Institutes: Zoonotic Disease Prevention and Control. Please register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_emn-WEp0TSq7qGnAuT-STA

Healthcare Preparedness and Medical Countermeasures:

Case Management

The Africa CDC Case Management TWG held the 26th clinical webinar titled “COVID-19 vaccine development and access in AU member states” on 15 October 2020 at 2 pm EAT. The recording can be accessed here: https://www.africacdc.training/courses/ccop

Infection and Prevention Control (IPC)

This week, the IPC TWG will hold a webinar titled “Tuberculosis and COVID-19: Risk of delay in TB diagnosis and treatment and IPC overlap” in English on 21 October 2020 at 1 pm EAT. Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IIC9yfL9QDSyFQmvo61tOw

Laboratory:

Over 16 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date with a positivity rate of 9.7% and test per case ratio of 10.3, which is an increase of 5.3% from last week. Africa CDC on 8 October 2020 received the 3rd donation of 702,000 RT-PCR testing kits from the Government of German and the European Union (EU). The testing kits would be distributed to more than 30 Member States.

Surveillance:

Africa CDC surveillance TWG will hold 5 webinar series of “Demography and COVID-19 in Africa: Evidence and Policy Responses to Safeguard the Demographic Dividend”. The first webinar is on Wednesday 21 October 2020 at 3 - 5 pm EAT. This webinar will include real-time French interpretation. Registration link: https://forms.gle/w4VeWPhUdwqUzSAv6 To join the Surveillance community of practice (COP): https://t.me/joinchat/LcgdqBSrCkAArYQfFC8Bcw

Sciences, Standards and Regulations:

Access the weekly COVID-19 Scientific and Public Health Policy Update which is published every other week on Tuesdays at https://africacdc.org/download/covid-19-scientific-and-public-health-policy-update-20-october-2020/ or at the WHO AFRO link: https://afrolib.afro.who.int/pmb/opac_css/doc_num.php?explnum_id=7728

Recommendations for the Member States: