WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the markets close.



Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, President and Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Williams and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International). A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. They lease turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. They create value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively – when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

