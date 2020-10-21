Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deadline to Submit TPWD Community Outdoor Outreach Program Grant is Nov. 6

Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP) Provides Opportunities for Texans to Connect with Nature

AUSTIN – The deadline to submit a CO-OP grant application for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Community Outdoor Outreach Program is quickly approaching. The CO-OP grant program provides funding to engage under-represented populations in TPWD mission-oriented programs. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. Applications are available online and grant awards will be announced on March 1, 2021.

CO-OP was established by TPWD in 1996 and has awarded over $21 million in outdoor program grants over the past 25 years. These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more. Funds are derived from a dedicated portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods and distributed to organizations within the state of Texas through a competitive grant process each year.

Grant awards range between $5,000 — $30,000 for eligible activities that take place between March 1, 2021 – Sept. 1, 2022.  Grant funds can be used to support personnel, training, travel, food, park entry fees and program supplies.

 For more information and to apply, please visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/grants/recreation-grants/community-outdoor-outreach-program-co-op-grants.

