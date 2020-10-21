Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer: GOP Senate Bill Another Example of Republicans’ Failure to Take the Coronavirus Seriously

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Senate Republicans' failure to take this pandemic seriously with their inadequate COVID-19 bill:

"The bill brought to the Senate Floor today is yet another example of Republicans’ refusal to take this pandemic seriously.  It shows that Senate Republicans have no interest in providing relief to the American people, who so desperately need it, or in defeating this virus.   "It's past time for action.  More than 220,000 Americans have now died of this disease, and new cases are surging all across the country.  It is abhorrent that Leader McConnell is reportedly telling the White House that it should not reach an agreement before the election because he fears it would impact his timeline to jam through a Supreme Court confirmation vote.  That is not what the American people want to hear, nor what they want their elected officials to prioritize.    “The deep divisions between Senate Republicans and the White House have held up action for far too long.  Democrats have been, and continue to be, ready to reach an agreement now.” 

