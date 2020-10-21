ABC’s Free Enterprise Alliance Announces Million-dollar Issue Advocacy Ad Buy

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors’ Free Enterprise Alliance, which educates elected officials and the public about the importance of fair and open competition, today announced it has made a million dollar issue advocacy ad buy in 25 states nationwide. The advocacy campaign, which includes digital ads and mailers, will educate constituents on the dangers of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, highlight benefits of the Paycheck Protection Program and encourage voting in the upcoming election.

“As we work together towards a strong national recovery, it’s critical that economic issues remain top of mind at this pivotal time,” said Melanie Pfeiffenberger, director of political affairs for ABC. “Our goal is to send Americans a strong reminder that free enterprise is what powers a thriving economy.”

The ads outline the negative implications of the ABC-opposed PRO Act, legislation that was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 6 and remains a priority for Democrats. If signed into law, the PRO Act will overturn freedom of choice in all existing right-to-work states, take away a worker’s right to a secret union ballot and eliminate the ability for workers to pursue independent contracting opportunities.

FEA will encourage constituents to tell members of Congress to oppose the PRO Act, running digital ads in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

"Hardworking Americans shouldn’t have to pay union dues as a condition of employment,” said Pfeiffenberger. “Eliminating right-to-work in states across the country would devastate construction workers and discourage new workers from joining the industry. The goal should be to encourage workforce development, not hamper it with overly burdensome regulations.”

The campaign additionally aims to educate ABC members and the public on important policies, such as the job-saving Paycheck Protection Program, that will speed America’s return to widespread prosperity. The PPP program is a vital lifeline for small businesses, including the more than 177,000 in the U.S. construction industry, ensuring access to the liquidity and resources needed to remain in business and provide pay and benefits for hardworking employees.

FEA will urge constituents to contact U.S. representatives and senators who supported PPP and encourage them to continue supporting free enterprise policies.

Lastly, FEA will use digital and mail ads to encourage Americans in Minnesota, Florida and Pennsylvania to get out and vote in this upcoming election, prioritizing issues of free enterprise.

The campaign will run through Election Day, Nov. 3.

Rachel O'Grady Associated Builders and Contractors (202) 905-2104 ogrady@abc.org