Five Minnesota Judicial Branch employees earn awards for workplace excellence
Posted: Wednesday, October 21, 2020Five distinguished Minnesota Judicial Branch employees from across Minnesota were honored for their professional talents and contributions to the teams and workplaces they serve at the recent virtual Minnesota Association for Court Management (MACM) conference:
- Dr. Katheryn Cranbrook of Hennepin County – Distinguished Service Award
- Sheldon Clark of the Tenth Judicial District – Champion of Change Award
- Jason Drabek of Hennepin County – Early Career Excellence Award
- Marianne Setala of Anoka County – Pandemic Hero Award
- Kristine Maiers of Freeborn County – Lifetime Achievement Award