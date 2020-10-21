Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,041 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Take Steps to Prevent Crime in Florida

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Take Steps to Prevent Crime in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—In recognition of National Crime Prevention Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to take steps to prevent crime in Florida by providing them with crime prevention resources and safety tips to safeguard against falling victim to crime. The Attorney General is also reminding individuals about the new statewide tip number that recently launched to help Floridians report crimes anonymously.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Moody

and the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers announced the first in the nation statewide Crime Stoppers cellular tip number, **TIPS. Now, anyone across the state can report tips about crimes anonymously by dialing **TIPS (8477). When **TIPS is dialed from a cellphone in Florida, the call is automatically routed to the nearest Crime Stoppers office in the region where the call is placed. For immediate or life-threatening emergencies, remember to always dial 911.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As Florida’s Attorney General, keeping citizens safe from crime is my top priority. That’s why I back our great law enforcement officers and why I constantly look for ways to innovate how we can approach policing and crime prevention. Citizens play an important role in crime prevention—by locking their doors, checking on neighbors and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement. Please join me in recognizing October as National Crime Prevention Month and learn more about how you can reduce crime in your community. Even small, simple actions can help us stop crime and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Easy steps Floridians can take daily to avoid becoming a victim of crime include:
  • Avoid going outside alone at night or in the dark hours of the early morning;
  • Call 911 if any unlawful activity or danger is suspected;
  • Change direction if an unfamiliar person appears to be following; and, if the person or persons’ behavior persists, seek out a public or well-lit area as quickly as possible;
  • Do not be afraid to yell for help;
  • Find the correct home, work or vehicle key before approaching a locked door;
  • Lock vehicles, even when parked on personal property;
  • Never carry or display large amounts of cash or expensive items in public; and
  • Park in well-lit public areas close to people, stores and walkways.
To view more of the Attorney General’s tips on protecting yourself and loved ones from crime, click here.

Attorney General’s Moody’s Florida Crime Prevention Training Institute offers training and educational programs to aid in combating occurrences of crime across the state. For more information on FCPTI and additional resources and tips on preventing crime in Florida, click here.

You just read:

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Take Steps to Prevent Crime in Florida

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.