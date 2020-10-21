Poster Auctions International's Rare Posters Auction #82 on Sunday, November 15th, features masterpieces and rarities

William H. Bradley, Victor Bicycles / Overman Wheel Co. 1896. (est. $20,000-$25,000). A. M. Cassandre, Triplex. 1931. (est. $20,000-$25,000). Keith Haring, Act Up / Ignorance = Fear. 1989. (est. $1,200-$1,500). Alphonse Mucha, Salon des Cent / XXme Exposition. 1896. (est. $12,000-$15,000). Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Moulin Rouge / La Goulue. 1891. (est. $250,000-$300,000).

The lithographs and maquettes will be auctioned online and in the New York City gallery, located at 26 West 17th Street in New York City, at 11 am Eastern time.

I am pleased to return to some sense of normalcy with our upcoming auction. As always, collectors can expect to find a range of masterful works, including highly sought-after items and beloved images.” — Jack Rennert