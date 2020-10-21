Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound I-35 closed overnight near 27th Avenue West in Duluth (Oct. 21, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Beginning just before midnight, Wednesday, Oct. 21, southbound I-35 will close to all traffic near 27th Avenue West in Duluth. The closure will last 3 to 4 hours as crews work to install a barrier along the southbound right edge of the roadway under the bridge.

Traffic will be routed off the 27th Avenue West ramp and then back down the on ramp on the other side of the bridge. Electronic messaging will be in place and the state patrol will be on hand to assist with traffic flow through the intersection at the top of the ramp.

For real-time traveler information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org or dial 511.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow more time to reach their destination. MnDOT also advises drivers to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange, or call the Twin Ports Interchange Hotline at 218-343-3748. You can also follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

###

