Hwy 53 in International Falls reopens to traffic (Oct. 21, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Hwy 53 in International Falls is now open to traffic with no restrictions as work finishes for the 2020 construction season.

Some work off of the road remains for the next few days and lighting in Ranier will be finished by the end of the week. The signals at 17th Street will be in red flashing condition until Monday, October 26 when they will be put in full operation. Project work will resume in May 2021.

For more information about the project, please visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###