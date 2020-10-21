Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Cecil County

October 21, 2020

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Tuesday evening in Cecil County.

Shortly before 10:25 p.m., troopers for the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to a report of a crash in the 700 block of West Old Philadelphia Road in North East, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, being driven by Christian David Ledman, 18, of Perryville Maryland, was traveling west in the 700 block of West Old Philadelphia Road.

For unknown reasons, the truck left the road, traveled down an embankment, overturned twice and struck a telephone pole before coming to rest and catching fire. Ledman was declared deceased at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported because of the crash.

The road was closed until about 2:50 a.m. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The case remains under investigation…

