Secretary of State Mac Warner Announces Start of In-Person Early Voting

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the start of in-person early voting, which will run from today through 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Voters can find hours and early voting locations in their county here. From Monday through Friday, early voting precincts will observe the hours of operation as directed by the county courthouse. On Saturdays, early voting locations throughout the state will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters and election workers are asked to follow the DHHR's COVID-19 Guidance for Polling Locations & Voters. Face coverings are required inside of polling places pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order 50-20. Certain exceptions do apply to those with medical conditions.

Voters are also asked to social distance when inside a polling location or while standing in line outside of a polling location. Hand sanitizer will be provided, and poll workers have been provided with masks, face shields and gloves.

Importantly, under the law, no person may be turned away from the polls. However, voters who do not follow the Governor’s mandate may be asked to wear a face-covering while near others inside the polling place, or otherwise vote at a location within the polling place that is a safe distance away from others.

Before going to the polls, West Virginia voters should remember to bring proper ID. The full list of acceptable forms of identification is linked here.

For more information about voting in the upcoming election, visit GoVoteWV.com.