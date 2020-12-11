"Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and at a minimum he will be able to explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works as well as what will be involved.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA , USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go-to lawyer for a Navy Veteran in Alabama who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Internet is polluted with ridiculous 'free' offers from lawyers regarding gimmicks such as 'do it yourself compensation calculators' and other nonsense. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and at a minimum he will be able to explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works as well as what will be involved-and he will be honest with you. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or their family are welcome to call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group fears that because of the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma will put off vital medical treatments as well as delay starting the financial compensation process. "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to discuss getting the compensation process-at least for starters over the phone. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars--as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. However, to begin the compensation process Erik will need to know some of the specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their services are available statewide for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Alabama in any community including Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, or Tuscaloosa. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. https://www.uab.edu/onealcancercenter/.

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in New Mexico. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



