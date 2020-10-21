Red Light Therapy Market Growth Continues to Increase, nuYOU LED Reveals
The global light therapy market is expected to reach 1,112.16 million USD by 2025.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more people worldwide take a proactive approach towards their health and wellness, there’s a growing demand for non-invasive treatments such as light therapy. The global light therapy market is expected to reach 1,112.16 million USD by 2025. [1]
Light therapy, also known as phototherapy or luminotherapy, is a form of treatment that uses light in specific wavelengths to treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD), skin conditions, and promote full-body healing. [2,3,4]
The adoption of light therapy is highest in North America, which is fueled by the increase of skin disorders like eczema and skin cancer. Meanwhile, increasing rates of depression, hypertension, and lifestyle changes are the main drivers of light therapy use in Asia Pacific. [5]
Founder of nuYOU LED, Matthew Caldera, mentions that light therapy can be classified into different types, with red light becoming a fast growing segment. Other light types include near-infrared (NIR), blue, and green light. “Red light is often used in combination with NIR light to achieve maximum benefits,” said Caldera.
Common applications of red light include but are not limited to the following, as supported by clinical research:
Anti-Aging - A randomized and controlled study was conducted on 136 volunteers between 27 and 79 years of age to determine the effect of red light on skin appearance. Results showed that red light with 620 and 670 nm wavelengths increased collagen density. [6]
Hair Growth - A randomized trial focused on red light therapy treatment for androgenetic alopecia (AGA). Using a helmet-shaped device that emitted a wavelength of 660 ± 10 nm, male and female subjects received treatments for 24 weeks. The researchers noted greater hair density at week 16 and 24, and increased hair diameter at week 24. [7]
Wound Healing - Red and near-infrared light prove to be a painless treatment for wound healing. These types of wounds include superficial, diabetic wounds, second-degree burns, full-thickness burns, and surgical scars. [8]
“These are only a few of the research studies on red light therapy and there are more that focus on other conditions,” said Caldera. “Thankfully, people can now purchase at-home light devices so they can experience the benefits of consistent use.”
Red light therapy devices come in various forms such as bulbs, lamps, wands, masks, and modular panels. “Sizes also vary depending on whether a user wants targeted, partial, or full body treatments,” said Caldera. He stresses the importance of the right wavelengths, irradiance, and beam angle for the most effective treatments.
Many have embraced red light therapy, including athletes, celebrities, biohackers, fitness enthusiasts to boost their performance and appearance.
To satisfy the demand for red light therapy, nuYOU LED is proud to offer a wide selection of medical-grade home devices that fit any space and are portable. Learn more about nuYOU LED by visiting nuyouled.com or emailing them at sales@nuyouled.com.
About nuYOU LED
nuYOU LED is a leading provider of LED light therapy devices that emit red, near-infrared, green, and blue light. Through its safe, medical-grade and affordable devices, nuYOU LED’s main goal is to help people heal on all levels — physically, mentally, and emotionally. For more information, visit https://nuyouled.com/about/.
